VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on September 14th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance
LON:GSEO opened at GBX 81.96 ($1.05) on Tuesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 0.12.
About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
