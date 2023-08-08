VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

