VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CID stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $32.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

