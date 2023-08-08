VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1663 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

