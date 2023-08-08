VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USVM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $69.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

