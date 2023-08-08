Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $525.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 531 ($6.79), with a volume of 742903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.11).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
