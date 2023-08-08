Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $525.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 531 ($6.79), with a volume of 742903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday.

Videndum Trading Down 5.6 %

Videndum Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £244.65 million, a P/E ratio of 769.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 645.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 805.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

