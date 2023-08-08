Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

