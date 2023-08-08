Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

NCZ opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76,053.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

