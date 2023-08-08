Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.