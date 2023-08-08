Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
ACV opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $24.21.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
