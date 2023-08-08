Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

ACV opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.