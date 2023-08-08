Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ZTR opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $127,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

