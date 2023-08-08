Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.00

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 679135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -105.13%.

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

