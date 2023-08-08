Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $8.04. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 220,074 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock valued at $141,481,936. Insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile



Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

