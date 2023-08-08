Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $392.14

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.14 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 386.40 ($4.94). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 391 ($5.00), with a volume of 122,264 shares.

FAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £776.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,172.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

