Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.11.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Wayfair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of W stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.