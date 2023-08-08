WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.71 on Tuesday, hitting $275.94. 234,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

