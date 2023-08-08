WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,621,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,037 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,092,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 853.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,819 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 244,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,017. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
