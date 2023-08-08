WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $108.03. 56,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,331. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

