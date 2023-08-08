WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 2,048,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322,883. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

