WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $711,000 Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

REGL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. 47,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

