WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 770,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,959,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.90. 23,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

