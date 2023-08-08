WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 18,944 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 448,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,694,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 111,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,227. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

