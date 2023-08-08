WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,574. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.55. The company had a trading volume of 132,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,328. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.18 and a 200-day moving average of $492.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

