WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $266.45. 229,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,464. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.79 and its 200 day moving average is $226.09. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.