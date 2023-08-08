WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,647,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 558,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $370.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
