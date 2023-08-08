WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FI traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.