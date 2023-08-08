WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 358,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

