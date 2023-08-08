WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

