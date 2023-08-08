WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

