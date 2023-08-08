WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

