WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $3,835,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

