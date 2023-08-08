WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $208.36. 1,297,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,394. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

