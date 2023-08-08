WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.72. 1,858,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

