WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,148,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,485,652. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

