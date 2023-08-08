WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

