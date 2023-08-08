WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after buying an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

