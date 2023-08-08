WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 221,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 211,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

