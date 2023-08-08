WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,817,630,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

