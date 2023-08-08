WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

