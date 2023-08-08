WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 909 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.