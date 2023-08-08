WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 909 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

