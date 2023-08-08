WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $43,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

