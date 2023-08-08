WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

