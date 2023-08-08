Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

WBS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 213,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.