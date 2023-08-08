Weil Company Inc. Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.67. The company had a trading volume of 938,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

