Weil Company Inc. Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 27,123,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,699,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

