Weil Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

