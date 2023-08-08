Weil Company Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 14,681,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,275,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

