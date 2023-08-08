Weil Company Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. 6,867,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,291. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $103.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

