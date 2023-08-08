Weil Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 748,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,595. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

